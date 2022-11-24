Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

MOO opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

