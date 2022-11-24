Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $188.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,942. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

