Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 333 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Alibaba Group Profile

BABA stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 196.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

