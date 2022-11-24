Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

