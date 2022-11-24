Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,367 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 50,619 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $11,658,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $19,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of APO opened at $65.32 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

