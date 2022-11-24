Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,336,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,752,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,832,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 518,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 749,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 517,244 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

