Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $264.45 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

