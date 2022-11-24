Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

NYSE ORCL opened at $82.56 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

