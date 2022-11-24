Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,675,000 after acquiring an additional 207,229 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

