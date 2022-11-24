Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMAY. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $386,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 54.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period.

Shares of PMAY opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

