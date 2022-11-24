Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Gladstone Capital worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 292,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $741,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.30. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.83%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

