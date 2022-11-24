Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Trading Up 8.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

U stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.