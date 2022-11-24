Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,511,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $225,539,000 after acquiring an additional 199,416 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,247,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $201,859,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,002 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $126.74 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

