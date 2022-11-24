Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pool by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $332.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.49. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $572.76.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

