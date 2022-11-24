Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $211.02 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average of $192.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

