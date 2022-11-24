Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,003 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $47.16 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

