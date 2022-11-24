Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 955,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,130,000 after buying an additional 36,792 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

