Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $8,302,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $1,492,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 136.1% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 49.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMAY opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

