Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $490,000 in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUAG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.