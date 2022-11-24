Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $519,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $180.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

