Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).
