Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,567,000 after buying an additional 795,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,826 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,022,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $111.02 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

