Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,569 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $100,377,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,457 shares of company stock worth $2,187,836. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

