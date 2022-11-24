Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 217.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 37,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 92,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 490,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 78,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.