Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,015 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $6,250,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,721,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $140,452,000 after buying an additional 704,358 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 5.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $2,145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UiPath by 101.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 455,335 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.49 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

