Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Insider Transactions at FMC

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

