Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

