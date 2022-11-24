Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

