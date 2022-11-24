Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

