Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the second quarter worth $2,588,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PBS stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

