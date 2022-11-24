Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $23.24 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

