Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after purchasing an additional 795,673 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,022,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.16. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

