Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $313.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.53 and its 200 day moving average is $304.74. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

