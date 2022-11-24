Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 6.6%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 112,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,533,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Azul Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Further Reading

