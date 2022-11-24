B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading 6.1% Higher

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.55. Approximately 3,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 385,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.64%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,931,709.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 254,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,709.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,429 in the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

