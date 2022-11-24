BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 972.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 972.50 ($11.50).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.41) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.64) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.06) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.47) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.86), for a total value of £1,284,159.84 ($1,518,457.89). Insiders bought a total of 57 shares of company stock worth $44,260 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 798 ($9.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 797.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 789.25. The firm has a market cap of £24.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1,856.28.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

