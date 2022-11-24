Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after buying an additional 148,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.