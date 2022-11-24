Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 27,352 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 36.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 37.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CE opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.04. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.