Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$156.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.34.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$132.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$124.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$127.31. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

