Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$152.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Veritas Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.34.

TSE BMO opened at C$132.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.31. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$113.73 and a 52 week high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

