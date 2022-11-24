Barclays Boosts Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target to 835.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from 780.00 to 835.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

CLPBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $925.00.

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.28.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

