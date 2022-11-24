Barclays Increases Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.35) to GBX 598 ($7.07) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.89) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,010 ($11.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.94) to GBX 1,020 ($12.06) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Drax Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $855.50.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

