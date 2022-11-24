Barclays Raises Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $60.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.