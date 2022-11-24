Barclays Raises Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $60.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
