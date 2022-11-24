Barclays Raises Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Price Target to CHF 330

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Sonova has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

