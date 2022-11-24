Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.60) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.

VMUK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 165 ($1.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 210 ($2.48).

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 2.6 %

VMUK stock opened at GBX 170.95 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.30. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59). The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 378.75.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

