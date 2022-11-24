Barclays Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $44.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $331.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,505 and sold 148,457 shares valued at $6,657,299. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,071 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

