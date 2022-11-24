Barclays Trims Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) Target Price to €9.00

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Nfon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFONF opened at 21.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 21.60. Nfon has a fifty-two week low of 21.60 and a fifty-two week high of 21.60.

Nfon Company Profile

Featured Articles

NFON AG provides cloud-based telecommunication services to business customers in Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Portugal. It offers Cloudya and centrexx products for customers with the required brokerage service from the cloud in its data centers through the cloud private branch exchange; and telephone conference services.

