Barclays Trims Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) Target Price to €9.00

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Nfon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NFONF opened at 21.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 21.60. Nfon has a fifty-two week low of 21.60 and a fifty-two week high of 21.60.
Nfon Company Profile
