Barclays Trims TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Target Price to $16.50

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
TIM Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.99 on Monday. TIM has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.
TIM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TIM (TIMB)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.