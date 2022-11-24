Barclays Trims TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Target Price to $16.50

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TIM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.99 on Monday. TIM has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

About TIM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 59,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

