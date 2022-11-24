Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Director Purchases C$2,276,655.64 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$21.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.09. The stock has a market cap of C$38.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABX. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.13.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

