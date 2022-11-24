Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.13.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33. In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

